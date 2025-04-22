Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchphotoantiqueHigh Back Lounge (c. 1938) by Magnus S FossumOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3085 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079224/childs-folding-chair-c-1938-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071712/sofa-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079225/childs-folding-chair-c-1938-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license"Bastard" Windsor Chair (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082455/bastard-windsor-chair-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseFoot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083582/foot-stool-mahogany-with-horse-hair-covering-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseInvalid Bedside Table (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066516/invalid-bedside-table-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChecker-board Table-tilt Top (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064912/checker-board-table-tilt-top-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMelodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075850/melodeon-converted-into-desk-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGlass Flower Holder (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066152/glass-flower-holder-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseLinen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086268/linen-and-cotton-homespun-c-1940-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081409/settee-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453049/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"Ladder Back" Chair - Called "Jolting Chair" (c. 1936) by Magnus S. Fossum. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368221/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen & clean Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590918/green-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseBeige home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseMagnus S. Fossum, Glass Cake Stand, c. 1936, NGA 23308https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976286/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseChild's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087522/childs-settee-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDaybed (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079568/daybed-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076642/quilt-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licensePermission to rest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453282/permission-rest-poster-templateView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license