Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoolanimalbirdpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsHomespun Wool (c. 1938) by Raymond ManupelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 760 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2594 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licensePiece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseChild's Dress (Section) (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079235/childs-dress-section-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePincushion and Thread Holder (c. 1936) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070210/pincushion-and-thread-holder-c-1936-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076851/sampler-c-1937-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBlack Lace Shawl (c. 1939) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082728/black-lace-shawl-c-1939-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiece of Homespun Wool (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080976/piece-homespun-wool-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Mirror (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082179/wall-mirror-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseChintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062666/sampler-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseChintz (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059554/chintz-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFireman's Candle Lamp (c. 1940) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085836/firemans-candle-lamp-c-1940-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHomespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080237/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseBirds at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484664/birds-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseHomespun Linen (1938) by Marjorie McIntyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080230/homespun-linen-1938-marjorie-mcintyreFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234940/toucan-bird-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseFragment of Comforter (c. 1938) by Donald Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079984/fragment-comforter-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseHandbag (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060773/handbag-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBlue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073043/blue-and-white-homespun-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseHomespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080238/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461839/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080258/hooked-rug-c-1938-james-vailFree Image from public domain license