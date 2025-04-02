rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpatternartvintagedesignpublic domainfloral
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080238/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060894/homespun-bedspread-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance poster template
Rose fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081167/printed-textile-c-1938-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119308/image-texture-pencil-drawing-flowerView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684731/japanese-botanical-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082116/underneath-cloth-c-1938-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064104/applique-quilt-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067073/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Hand drawn tropical pattern on a dark green background, editable design
Hand drawn tropical pattern on a dark green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713062/hand-drawn-tropical-pattern-dark-green-background-editable-designView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647417/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568344/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
Hand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Hand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12757790/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (1935/1942) by Gene Luedke
Quilt (1935/1942) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062029/quilt-19351942-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream sticker, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream sticker, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697449/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081147/printed-bedspread-c-1938-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081161/printed-textile-c-1938-eleanor-rogersFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Bedspread (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Bedspread (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073002/bedspread-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream sticker, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream sticker, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687295/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703822/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license