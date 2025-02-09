Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsknifemusical instrumentphotoHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M RiceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 781 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2667 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087843/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076557/powder-horn-c-1937-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRuby Vase (c. 1936) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070610/ruby-vase-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1938) by Ada Borrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079025/candle-mold-c-1938-ada-borreFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Jenny Almgrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080943/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810656/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePatch Pocket, Butt Plate & Stock on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080932/patch-pocket-butt-plate-stock-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845931/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseGeorge Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080025/george-washington-horseback-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884748/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseChest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10666333/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810951/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081668/skewers-and-holder-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884743/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597106/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas spirit music editable social media design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597140/christmas-spirit-music-editable-social-media-design-editable-textView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062531/classical-music-concert-blog-banner-templateView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062534/jazz-club-blog-banner-templateView licensePowder Flask (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086521/powder-flask-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474772/forest-vibes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082211/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license