Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaper decorpatternartwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotoHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso UmanaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 699 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable flyer mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072409/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseGreen paper craft leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158881/green-paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081791/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072430/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1940) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085389/bandbox-design-c-1940-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076848/sampler-c-1937-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072940/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080258/hooked-rug-c-1938-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155846/beige-paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseFragment of Comforter (c. 1938) by Donald Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079984/fragment-comforter-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155844/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081788/stencilled-floor-c-1938-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRetabla (c. 1936) by Alfonso Mirabalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070558/retabla-c-1936-alfonso-mirabalFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade for your home Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453050/handmade-for-your-home-instagram-post-templateView licenseHooked Rug (1935/1942) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060909/hooked-rug-19351942-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseDream home Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452852/dream-home-instagram-post-templateView licensePiano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067838/piano-decoration-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseCactus flower frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178748/cactus-flower-frame-background-editable-designView licenseSofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077319/sofa-pillow-top-c-1937-virginia-bufanoFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licensePiece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license