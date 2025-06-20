rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hooked Rug (c. 1938) by James H C Vail
Save
Edit Image
folk artpublic domain folk artpublic domain heartpublic domain heart paintingantique fabricflowers paintingfabricflower
Let your heart bloom editable design
Let your heart bloom editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22393299/let-your-heart-bloom-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066438/hooked-rug-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView license
Printed Cottons (c. 1937) by Martha Reed
Printed Cottons (c. 1937) by Martha Reed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076570/printed-cottons-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bog Shoe for Horse (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Bog Shoe for Horse (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064386/bog-shoe-for-horse-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sewing Stand (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Sewing Stand (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070780/sewing-stand-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Berner
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073422/carpet-bag-c-1937-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Memorial Painting (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Memorial Painting (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075853/memorial-painting-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Lantern (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Lantern (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066921/lantern-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Sampler (14th-15th century (Mamluk)) by Egyptian
Sampler (14th-15th century (Mamluk)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140527/sampler-14th-15th-century-mamluk-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage collage design element set
Editable vintage collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492612/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079794/earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991732/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Covered Compote (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Covered Compote (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065254/covered-compote-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage collage design element set
Editable vintage collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492611/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView license
Edging and insertion
Edging and insertion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285570/edging-and-insertionFree Image from public domain license