Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagefolk artpublic domain folk artpublic domain heartpublic domain heart paintingantique fabricflowers paintingfabricflowerHooked Rug (c. 1938) by James H C VailOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 774 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2643 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLet your heart bloom editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22393299/let-your-heart-bloom-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066438/hooked-rug-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseMonochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView licensePrinted Cottons (c. 1937) by Martha Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076570/printed-cottons-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseTextile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBog Shoe for Horse (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064386/bog-shoe-for-horse-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSewing Stand (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070780/sewing-stand-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073422/carpet-bag-c-1937-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMemorial Painting (c. 1937) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075853/memorial-painting-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseLantern (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066921/lantern-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseSampler (14th-15th century (Mamluk)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140527/sampler-14th-15th-century-mamluk-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492612/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseFriendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseEarrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079794/earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991732/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseCovered Compote (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065254/covered-compote-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492611/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseEdging and insertionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285570/edging-and-insertionFree Image from public domain license