Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Crystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Indian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Cathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Horse Statue (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Horse on Barrel Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
