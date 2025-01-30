rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hot Water Goose (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsrustgoosephoto
Christmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tailor's Iron (c. 1938) by Herndon Hightower
Tailor's Iron (c. 1938) by Herndon Hightower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081876/tailors-iron-c-1938-herndon-hightowerFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596722/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Anchor Link (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Anchor Link (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078466/anchor-link-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Private jet poster template, editable text and design
Private jet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597131/private-jet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Grow your career Instagram post template, editable text
Grow your career Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596659/grow-your-career-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Grow your career poster template, editable text and design
Grow your career poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703510/grow-your-career-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Home remote work poster template, editable text and design
Home remote work poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597145/home-remote-work-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Butcher's Sign (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Butcher's Sign (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078820/butchers-sign-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Duck couple in a lake paper craft editable remix
Duck couple in a lake paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623621/duck-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Grow your career Instagram story template, editable text
Grow your career Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703515/grow-your-career-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hinge (c. 1938) by Earl Butlin
Hinge (c. 1938) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080234/hinge-c-1938-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
Find your zen Instagram post template
Find your zen Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9935253/find-your-zen-instagram-post-templateView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Grow your career blog banner template, editable text
Grow your career blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703512/grow-your-career-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Treen Double Butter Stamp (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
Pa. German Treen Double Butter Stamp (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080869/pa-german-treen-double-butter-stamp-c-1938-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
City park Instagram post template
City park Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000385/city-park-instagram-post-templateView license
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080189/hay-knife-c-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257313/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Moravian Loving Cup (1938) by Archie Thompson
Pa. German Moravian Loving Cup (1938) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080802/pa-german-moravian-loving-cup-1938-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257301/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Eugene Upton
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Eugene Upton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088496/branding-iron-c-1942-eugene-uptonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257838/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Pewter Flagon (1935/1942) by Archie Thompson
Pewter Flagon (1935/1942) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061684/pewter-flagon-19351942-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257330/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086818/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Goose bird, editable design element remix set
Goose bird, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381554/goose-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081709/spade-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257137/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Toy Bank (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
Toy Bank (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088280/toy-bank-c-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257307/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257139/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Sausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Sausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076878/sausage-grinder-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
Editable watercolor party animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257146/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView license
Bishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082704/bishop-hill-small-spoon-c-1939-william-ludwig-and-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license