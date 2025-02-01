rawpixel
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Cathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Crystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wood Carving of 6 Balls (1935/1942) by Alf Bruseth
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Snuff Box (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Byzantine Dome Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Home loan, real estate finance remix, editable design
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Home loan, real estate finance remix, editable design
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Editable house with lawn design element set
Powder Flask (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
