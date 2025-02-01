Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorianartwatercolorhousebuildingcoinpublic domainpaintingsHouse Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf BrusethOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3191 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseFat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079145/cathedral-coin-box-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079533/crystal-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseHumpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080278/humpty-dumpty-mechanical-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseRearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081247/rearing-horse-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHorse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCentennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079153/centennial-bank-1876-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseNovelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075983/novelty-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licensePunch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076586/punch-and-judy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePrize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084357/prize-pig-coin-bank-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWood Carving of 6 Balls (1935/1942) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063915/wood-carving-balls-19351942-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360747/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseDoor Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085677/door-lock-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659656/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseSnuff Box (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086774/snuff-box-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseStump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077496/stump-speaker-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074485/door-stop-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseByzantine Dome Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078996/byzantine-dome-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseHome loan, real estate finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172152/home-loan-real-estate-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseFlatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074886/flatiron-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseHome loan, real estate finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173310/home-loan-real-estate-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseWhiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085222/whiskey-flask-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable house with lawn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175537/editable-house-with-lawn-design-element-setView licensePowder Flask (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086521/powder-flask-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license