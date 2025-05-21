rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsindianphoto
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable text
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686243/indian-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072526/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi Instagram post template, editable text
Happy holi Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380073/happy-holi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi blog banner template
Happy holi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118247/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466325/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072535/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380064/holi-day-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079292/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi poster template, editable text and design
Happy holi poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650406/happy-holi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wright
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Facebook story template
Painting workshop Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493789/painting-workshop-facebook-story-templateView license
Tavern Sign (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
Tavern Sign (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081912/tavern-sign-c-1938-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466324/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi blog banner template, editable text
Happy holi blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650405/happy-holi-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi Instagram story template, editable text
Happy holi Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650407/happy-holi-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Centaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Centaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079156/centaur-weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
100k followers poster template, editable text and design
100k followers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499348/100k-followers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078110/weather-vane-goddess-liberty-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
India travel poster template, editable text and design
India travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407257/india-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Roger Deats
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Roger Deats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087132/weather-vane-c-1940-roger-deatsFree Image from public domain license
Happy family time Instagram post template, editable text
Happy family time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466804/happy-family-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John B. Bull Garden (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
John B. Bull Garden (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080387/john-bull-garden-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Holi day run Instagram post template, editable text
Holi day run Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407301/holi-day-run-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079614/doll-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380981/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079638/doll-adeline-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686609/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Horse Weather Vane (probably 1938) by Lloyd Broome
Horse Weather Vane (probably 1938) by Lloyd Broome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080275/horse-weather-vane-probably-1938-lloyd-broomeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078109/weather-vane-model-fire-engine-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
School registration Instagram post template, editable text
School registration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503927/school-registration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Diwali poster template, editable text and design
Diwali poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618472/diwali-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086347/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license