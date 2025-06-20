rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpatternlacevintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Swan illustration background, animal collage mixed media
Swan illustration background, animal collage mixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662244/swan-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
Woman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063863/womans-bonnet-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance blog banner template
Floral fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057111/floral-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template
Floral fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057118/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082127/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram post template
Butterfly Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774775/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView license
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080029/girls-chintz-dress-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies Instagram post template
Butterflies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license
Lace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Lace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080456/lace-edging-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram story template
Butterfly Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1938) by Richard Whitaker
Baby's Cap (c. 1938) by Richard Whitaker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078518/babys-cap-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708563/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly blog banner template
Butterfly blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776443/butterfly-blog-banner-templateView license
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082125/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065878/embroidered-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066333/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license