rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Infant's Baptismal Dress (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Save
Edit Image
paper decorartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingssketch
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny and eggs, creative remix, editable design
Easter bunny and eggs, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071602/easter-bunny-and-eggs-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Silk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081541/silk-taffeta-costume-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Cute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remix
Cute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633656/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman with ripped paper
Aesthetic woman with ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492663/aesthetic-woman-with-ripped-paperView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Handkerchief Case (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Handkerchief Case (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080131/handkerchief-case-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079635/doll-donald-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078528/baby-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
Embroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079828/embroidered-leather-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Lady's Night Cap (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Lady's Night Cap (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080470/ladys-night-cap-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Spread love poster template
Spread love poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462699/spread-love-poster-templateView license
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082323/womans-nightgown-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Sampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081344/sampler-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082526/baby-dress-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Thank you poster template
Thank you poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462717/thank-you-poster-templateView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073691/childs-dress-c-1937-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Sweets poster template, editable text and design
Sweets poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564873/sweets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Biscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Biscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078633/biscuit-board-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099087/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license