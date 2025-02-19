Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodensportswatercolorvintagepublic domainillustrationiceelectronicsIce Skate (c. 1938) by Samuel FinemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3047 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597464/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIce Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080301/ice-skate-c-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731060/match-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear ice skater watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612905/png-baby-bear-ice-skater-cartoonView licenseFile Skates (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085814/file-skates-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear ice skater watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612500/png-baby-bear-ice-skater-cartoonView licenseBucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731059/match-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIce Skate (c. 1936) by Gerald Bernhardthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066473/ice-skate-c-1936-gerald-bernhardtFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731058/match-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseIce hockey camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467346/ice-hockey-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear skiing watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613476/cartoon-bear-skiing-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079095/carousel-horse-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear skiing watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613569/cartoon-bear-skiing-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseIce Skate (1939) by Erwin Stenzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083786/ice-skate-1939-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain licenseIce skating lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467343/ice-skating-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCombination Rush & Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079386/combination-rush-candle-stand-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseIce skating lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597276/ice-skating-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoney Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080635/money-chest-old-swedes-church-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597309/winter-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licensePNG element Thailand, TV news collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910447/png-element-thailand-news-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licensePNG element France, TV news collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910458/png-element-france-news-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licensePNG element the land of smiles, TV news collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910448/png-element-the-land-smiles-news-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseIce skating lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597187/ice-skating-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWinter ice skating editable design post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597222/winter-ice-skating-editable-design-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075355/iron-hitching-post-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseLive big match Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792818/live-big-match-instagram-post-templateView licenseBit (c. 1940) by A Reglihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain licenseIce hockey camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682732/ice-hockey-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseBrown & gold frame HD wallpaper, Japanese crane illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713778/brown-gold-frame-wallpaper-japanese-crane-illustrationView licenseIron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license