rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Save
Edit Image
lacepatternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Lace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080456/lace-edging-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080029/girls-chintz-dress-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065878/embroidered-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Romantic swan collage with love theme, customizable design
Romantic swan collage with love theme, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158822/png-pink-aesthetic-angel-wingsView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Apron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Apron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085338/apron-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Pink scrapbook elements, customizable design
Pink scrapbook elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637472/image-heart-border-butterflyView license
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082323/womans-nightgown-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542266/exclusive-collection-editable-customizable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079228/childs-dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Editable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art design
Editable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360414/editable-leaf-towel-mockup-william-morris-art-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Best friends forever, editable story template design
Best friends forever, editable story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22463247/best-friends-forever-editable-customizable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611925/less-think-more-pink-editable-customizable-designView license
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo Studio, editable poster template design
Tattoo Studio, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611386/tattoo-studio-editable-customizable-designView license
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085801/evening-cloak-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, botanical pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, botanical pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238272/png-botanical-pattern-customizable-cut-outView license
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079588/deer-skin-coat-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license