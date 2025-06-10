rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanadultpaintings
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080311/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Cape (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Child's Cape (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069212/childs-cape-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079738/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Silk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Silk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081541/silk-taffeta-costume-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Wedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082275/wedding-dress-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079731/dress-cape-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Infant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080313/infants-dress-back-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Infant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080310/infants-dress-front-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (1938) by J Howard Iams
Dress (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079741/dress-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Santo-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
Santo-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081354/santo-bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Dorothy Gernon
Dress (1935/1942) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060282/dress-19351942-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Cape (c. 1936) by Francis Bruner
Shaker Cape (c. 1936) by Francis Bruner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070799/shaker-cape-c-1936-francis-brunerFree Image from public domain license