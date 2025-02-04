Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainsnakepaintingselectronicsIron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph RussellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2840 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseHappy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseBurnout & stress Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseBear businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632792/bear-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseZoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088432/zoar-peasant-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseFox businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633264/fox-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseZoar Coverlet (c. 1939) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085302/zoar-coverlet-c-1939-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Print (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081925/textile-print-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseOverworking app ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597168/overworking-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing article Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597701/digital-marketing-article-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088486/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline courses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596653/online-courses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082149/waffle-iron-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597680/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078317/wooden-rocking-horse-c-1937-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear businessman watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613889/image-animal-beach-bearView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596652/online-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Bracket Candleholder (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082158/wall-bracket-candleholder-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseCast Iron Frog (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079124/cast-iron-frog-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseZoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082454/zoar-thread-holder-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseContent marketing ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597579/content-marketing-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881948/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseZoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable kids room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890537/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView licenseKettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license