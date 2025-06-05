Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsspiderelectronicsphotoIron Bit (1938) by Ethel DouganOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 939 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3204 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPng butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542526/png-butterfly-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseSnaffle Bit (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081715/snaffle-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseIron Bit (1939) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083819/iron-bit-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378723/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseDouble Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079679/double-yoke-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378720/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseReredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378953/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseBit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378884/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseOil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080675/oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378758/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378744/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378757/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseAndirons (c. 1939) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082501/andirons-c-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378952/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseIron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with eyes, skulls, and butterflies on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22685849/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseHandle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066280/handle-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067209/mourning-ring-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761323/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDumbbell of Crotullum (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079768/dumbbell-crotullum-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761218/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081333/sacristy-door-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378883/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseCarving "Soul in Purgatory" (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079123/carving-soul-purgatory-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378721/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseSaddle Blanket (1939) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084473/saddle-blanket-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseSpider web poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714418/png-animal-art-blackView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597558/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWall Bracket Candleholder (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082158/wall-bracket-candleholder-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378745/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license