Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Griddle (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080342/iron-griddle-c-1938-joseph-papaFree Image from public domain license
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Iron Griddle (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080334/iron-griddle-c-1938-joseph-papaFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079047/candlestick-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079064/candlestick-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Three Legged Candlestick (c. 1938) by William Schmidt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081948/three-legged-candlestick-c-1938-william-schmidtFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079014/candle-holder-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088278/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079054/candlestick-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079051/candlestick-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable restaurant frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403686/editable-restaurant-frame-mockupView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079068/candlestick-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Rush Light and Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081299/rush-light-and-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088279/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Candle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073686/happy-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView license
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081678/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072746/aesthetic-horse-carousel-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704726/happy-hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
Candelabra (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079012/candelabra-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073660/happy-hanukkah-facebook-story-templateView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080808/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073715/happy-hanukkah-blog-banner-templateView license
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license