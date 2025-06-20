rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Iron Griddle (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingsbagphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Iron Griddle (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
Iron Griddle (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080334/iron-griddle-c-1938-joseph-papaFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Joseph Papa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080330/iron-candlestick-c-1938-joseph-papaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079944/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1941) by Helen Hobart
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1941) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087764/flat-iron-holder-c-1941-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081958/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081962/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080808/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082569/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license