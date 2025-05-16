Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartpublic domainshielddrawingssymbolphotoantiqueIron Stand (c. 1938) by Roy WeberOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3048 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244229/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licensePa. German Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080866/pa-german-waffle-iron-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244024/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseSauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081378/sauce-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244293/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseToaster (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081980/toaster-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323039/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323034/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082071/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244321/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323018/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseRoasting Stand with Drip Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081290/roasting-stand-with-drip-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1937) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076170/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1937-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licensePa. German Pie Marker (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080810/pa-german-pie-marker-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseHealth protection collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809470/health-protection-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080824/pa-german-plate-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196379/health-insurance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080503/lantern-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22189170/image-background-png-flowerView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080781/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721197/health-insurance-colorful-editable-designView licenseSconce (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081390/sconce-c-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323032/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079958/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseShip's Billethead (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081524/ships-billethead-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseHand cream label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494704/hand-cream-label-template-editable-designView licenseToaster (1935/1942) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063515/toaster-19351942-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseMedical research png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809300/medical-research-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079959/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244728/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseGeorge Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066124/george-washington-flat-iron-stand-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080808/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license