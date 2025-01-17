rawpixel
Man's arm mockup, editable tattoo design
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Tattoo mockup png element, editable man's back design
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Men's skincare Facebook post template
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Skin care Facebook post template
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Poster editable mockup, tattooed man holding sign
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Men's face wash Instagram post template
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Men's face wash Instagram post template
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Dry skin Instagram post template
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Relaxation spa Facebook post template
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Men's skincare poster template
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Editable finger's tattoo mockup, body paint design
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
Men's beauty Instagram post template
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Global running day Instagram post template
Churn (probably 1938) by John Tarantino
Lovely couple remix
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Silence is violence poster template, editable text and design
Crock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Men's beauty poster template
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by William Frank
Men's beauty Instagram post template
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
Greek God statue editable mockup
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
