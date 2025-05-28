Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasecanjarJar (c. 1938) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1006 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3378 x 4029 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079536/crock-with-cover-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088901/small-pot-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074193/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074190/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083248/crock-c-1939-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075407/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licensePreserve Jar (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088893/preserve-jar-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074224/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066655/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066639/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseWine Cask (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072597/wine-cask-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088863/jar-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075455/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSupermarket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066661/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064457/butter-churn-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080425/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947634/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074208/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license