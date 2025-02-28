rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsskintattoophoto
Arm tattoo mockup, editable jellyfish design
Arm tattoo mockup, editable jellyfish design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980305/arm-tattoo-mockup-editable-jellyfish-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Flower tattoo editable mockup, woman's back
Flower tattoo editable mockup, woman's back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201578/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080357/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Woman's back tattoo editable mockup
Woman's back tattoo editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495374/womans-back-tattoo-editable-mockupView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, skin beauty design
Editable tattoo mockup, skin beauty design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057237/editable-tattoo-mockup-skin-beauty-designView license
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, body paint design
Editable tattoo mockup, body paint design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058103/editable-tattoo-mockup-body-paint-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079490/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's back design
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980448/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's belly design
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's belly design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969086/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-belly-designView license
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Woman's tattoo mockup, editable belly part design
Woman's tattoo mockup, editable belly part design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970029/womans-tattoo-mockup-editable-belly-part-designView license
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable woman's thigh design
Tattoo mockup, editable woman's thigh design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969532/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-thigh-designView license
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Man's arm mockup, editable tattoo design
Man's arm mockup, editable tattoo design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView license
Crock (1935/1942) by George Loughridge
Crock (1935/1942) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059947/crock-19351942-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Wrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle design
Wrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970295/wrist-tattoo-mockup-editable-sparkle-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's back design
Editable tattoo mockup, woman's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9959563/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView license
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081687/small-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Flower tattoo editable mockup, woman's back
Flower tattoo editable mockup, woman's back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201226/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Neck rear-view tattoo mockup, editable rose design
Neck rear-view tattoo mockup, editable rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969381/neck-rear-view-tattoo-mockup-editable-rose-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080419/jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView license
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Editable wrist tattoo mockup, sparkle design
Editable wrist tattoo mockup, sparkle design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034373/editable-wrist-tattoo-mockup-sparkle-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup png element, editable man's back design
Tattoo mockup png element, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083262/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable woman's back design
Tattoo mockup, editable woman's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981754/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-back-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079492/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Gold and black spiritual collage element set, editable design
Gold and black spiritual collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791662/gold-and-black-spiritual-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Poster editable mockup, tattooed man holding sign
Poster editable mockup, tattooed man holding sign
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415530/poster-editable-mockup-tattooed-man-holding-signView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license