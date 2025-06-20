rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
John B. Bull Garden (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainbullpaintingsgarden
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078552/bandbox-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stage Set (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
Stage Set (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081749/stage-set-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082568/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Little girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563980/little-girl-garden-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082567/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Canvas mockup, editable design
Canvas mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188811/canvas-mockup-editable-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082563/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080288/indian-weather-vane-c-1938-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597734/hygge-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Dana
Jar (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080354/jar-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Garden flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Garden flowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597667/garden-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Gardener's workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Gardener's workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597802/gardeners-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079614/doll-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995282/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079638/doll-adeline-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079292/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445856/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645677/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082544/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358542/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445845/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
"Justice" (c. 1939) by John W Kelleher
"Justice" (c. 1939) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082450/justice-c-1939-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597909/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license