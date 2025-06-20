Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalwoodbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoJug (c. 1938) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3216 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080407/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080425/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075551/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816130/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075513/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816078/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075564/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066721/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066655/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065308/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075570/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066119/gemel-bottle-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066735/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075582/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066730/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080371/jar-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license