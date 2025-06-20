Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilkdrinkphotoantiqueJug (c. 1938) by Howard LumbardOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3213 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHealthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650328/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFresh milk blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718373/fresh-milk-blog-banner-templateView licenseStone Bottle (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081794/stone-bottle-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650442/valentines-special-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseIce cream cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985797/ice-cream-cafe-poster-templateView licenseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956406/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927828/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseAdjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072813/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927808/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-png-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082287/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927829/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePewter Syrup Pitcher (c. 1936) by Donald Streeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067772/pewter-syrup-pitcher-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907464/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMilk, fruits & vegetable, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947753/milk-fruits-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075498/jug-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseMilk, fruits & vegetable, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962375/milk-fruits-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081809/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseMilk, fruits & vegetable, food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963520/milk-fruits-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseMilk, fruits & vegetable, food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962374/milk-fruits-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licensePitcher (1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade boba Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650359/homemade-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGlass Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080044/glass-water-pitcher-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349838/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licenseStone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081785/stone-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseMilk and fruits background, healthy food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963522/milk-and-fruits-background-healthy-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080398/jug-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415978/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077465/stoneware-jug-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseMilk and fruits background, healthy food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962494/milk-and-fruits-background-healthy-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081045/pitcher-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415950/editable-dairy-products-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license