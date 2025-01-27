Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartbuildingfurniturepublic domaindrawingsarcharchitecturephotoKas (c. 1938) by Lorenz RothkranzOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 982 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3989 x 3265 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseKas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080436/kas-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseUpright Piano (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072244/upright-piano-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079199/chest-drawers-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseChest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079218/chest-on-chest-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"City Bank" Toy Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078425/city-bank-toy-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064151/armchair-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic restaurant Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650925/authentic-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensePress Cupboard (c. 1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068072/press-cupboard-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCorner chair (probably 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065221/corner-chair-probably-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080801/pa-german-hanging-cupboard-c-1938-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseMirror (c. 1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067167/mirror-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseBookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078676/bookcase-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWalnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082195/walnut-spool-cabinet-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536771/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081438/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license