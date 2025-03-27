Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsshipsphotoKeystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille ChabotOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 736 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2511 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088589/figurehead-mermaid-c-1942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085821/figure-sailor-c-1940-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWomen at beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710725/women-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseGabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060663/gabriel-weather-vane-technique-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358878/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648823/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseMast Sheath (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075810/mast-sheath-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082222/weather-vane-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070930/shaker-work-apron-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseMast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075809/mast-sheath-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448263/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648843/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseBillethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197767/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure: Dancing Girl (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079326/circus-wagon-figure-dancing-girl-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081516/ships-figurehead-c-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448269/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10799020/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseSide Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878288/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200481/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license