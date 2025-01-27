rawpixel
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Editable blurred wooden kitchen floor backdrop
Bookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Dining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pa. German Pewter Cupboard (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Editable wooden chair set
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Breakfast Facebook post template
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Kitchen furniture poster template, editable text and design
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Mindful living aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Corner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Cooking Journal blog banner template, editable text
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Bakery Facebook post template
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable text
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Kitchen furniture Instagram story template, editable text
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Kitchen furniture blog banner template, editable text
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
