Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscomputerkitchenKitchen Table (1938) by Stanley MazurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3207 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTongs (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081754/st-joseph-carving-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079165/chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Journal blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597842/cooking-journal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089072/cabinet-c-1940-kurt-melzer-and-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081873/table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078319/wooden-pocahontas-store-figure-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious dessert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829592/delicious-dessert-blog-banner-templateView licenseHorse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080249/horse-shoe-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseBakery blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829712/bakery-blog-banner-templateView license"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078428/little-fanny-carved-figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView licenseBox Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseDressing Table (c. 1938) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079758/dressing-table-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSideboard (c. 1938) by Michael Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081542/sideboard-c-1938-michael-franceFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079603/desk-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseServing Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081417/serving-table-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Table (1938) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081478/shaker-table-1938-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452531/cooking-show-blog-banner-templateView licenseTable (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034929/kitchen-furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRefectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081242/refectory-table-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen decoration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578357/kitchen-decoration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (1940) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085610/desk-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseStudent Showcase blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752170/student-showcase-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseDrop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license