rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Save
Edit Image
public domain tartanartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbaglinenphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Table Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Table Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081879/table-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Embroidered Cuff (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Embroidered Cuff (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074674/embroidered-cuff-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536614/homemade-bread-recipe-instagram-post-templateView license
Cotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
Cotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079431/cotton-thread-scarf-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Fairy bread Instagram post template
Fairy bread Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536616/fairy-bread-instagram-post-templateView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568613/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Elegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable design
Elegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21529880/elegant-linen-drawstring-bag-mockup-customizable-designView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Makeup pouch editable mockup
Makeup pouch editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531799/makeup-pouch-editable-mockupView license
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Backpack editable mockup, apparel
Backpack editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836713/backpack-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587449/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-cute-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwin
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088100/shaker-kerchief-c-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079815/economy-scarf-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Green duffle bag mockup, editable design
Green duffle bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13200673/green-duffle-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Lace (1935/1942) by Erwin Schwabe
Lace (1935/1942) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061137/lace-19351942-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531757/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105870/cafe-menu-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Piece of Homespun Wool (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
Piece of Homespun Wool (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080976/piece-homespun-wool-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907618/easter-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Comb (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe
Comb (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065178/comb-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag editable mockup, fashion design
Tote bag editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622263/tote-bag-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907617/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Star of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezon
Star of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license