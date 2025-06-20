rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lace Collar (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartlacepublic domaindrawingsjewelryphoto
Swan illustration background, animal collage mixed media
Swan illustration background, animal collage mixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662244/swan-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView license
Lace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Lace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075615/lace-collar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079830/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView license
Embroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Embroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079831/embroidered-sleeve-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template
Floral fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057118/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Lace Collar (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
Lace Collar (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080453/lace-collar-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance blog banner template
Floral fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057111/floral-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
China Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
China Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087519/china-headed-doll-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram post template
Butterfly Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774775/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies Instagram post template
Butterflies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license
Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083301/doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly Instagram story template
Butterfly Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082127/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080441/kettle-ring-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly blog banner template
Butterfly blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776443/butterfly-blog-banner-templateView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074684/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Cute building png, editable on transparent background
Cute building png, editable on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761361/cute-building-png-editable-transparent-backgroundView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Aviary Instagram post template
Aviary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777738/aviary-instagram-post-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708563/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Squeak Toy Kitten (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
Squeak Toy Kitten (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081751/squeak-toy-kitten-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611925/less-think-more-pink-editable-customizable-designView license
Madonna and Child (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Madonna and Child (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080558/madonna-and-child-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license