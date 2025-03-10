Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingssignLivery Stable Sign (c. 1938) by Sydney RobertsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 860 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2936 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. 