Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflintartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelrylighterphotoLighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C RomanoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3129 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474108/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseChoir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079252/choir-rail-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseHandbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15473351/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseBracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078743/bracelet-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474084/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseTabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15473522/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1938) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079369/coin-purse-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15473515/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseLoop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075732/loop-earring-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15473271/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseEmerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15473916/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseDoll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474275/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseJacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066635/jacket-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Lighter flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15473880/editable-lighter-flame-design-element-setView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617496/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor heart, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969707/pink-watercolor-heart-editable-background-designView licenseDoll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseLove watercolor heart background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970949/love-watercolor-heart-background-editable-designView licenseBolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064388/bolero-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseBlue couple rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516878/blue-couple-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBaby's Shoe (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078514/babys-shoe-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor heart background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895893/pink-watercolor-heart-background-editable-designView licenseDoll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866717/watercolor-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseRosary Beads (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086632/rosary-beads-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseCute love frame, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617628/cute-love-frame-editable-background-designView licenseDoll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074422/doll-narcissa-savery-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor heart frame, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900323/watercolor-heart-frame-editable-backgroundView licenseDoll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseCute watercolor Valentine's background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898487/cute-watercolor-valentines-background-editable-designView licenseDoll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900665/watercolor-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseLoop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075735/loop-earrings-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license