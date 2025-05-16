rawpixel
Madonna and Child (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Mantle Ornament (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Figure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Figure of Napolean (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Church (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Goat (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Chalkware Rooster (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Fisherman and Woman (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Draped Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Chalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Wax Group (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Horse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Seated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Religious Wood Carving (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
