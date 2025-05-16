Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemina lowryfacepersonartwatercolourbuildingpublic domainpaintingsMadonna and Child (c. 1938) by Mina LowryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3191 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMantle Ornament (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080568/mantle-ornament-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079867/figure-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure of Napolean (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079914/figure-napolean-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081145/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseChurch (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079254/church-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseGoat (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080041/goat-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseChalkware Rooster (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064908/chalkware-rooster-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080742/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFisherman and Woman (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074876/fisherman-and-woman-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085594/dancing-doll-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseDraped Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074476/draped-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseChalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseWax Group (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072501/wax-group-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083767/horse-and-rider-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360747/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082059/toy-rooster-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSeated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070729/seated-woman-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseReligious Wood Carving (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062552/religious-wood-carving-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license