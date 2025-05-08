rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourmanspublic domainclothingpaintingslinenphoto
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView license
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067054/mans-suit-c-1936-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Men's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
Men's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853760/mens-gray-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079830/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067022/mans-coat-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
Boy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078722/boys-cutaway-jacket-c-1938-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Men's sweater editable mockup, apparel
Men's sweater editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513680/mens-sweater-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Men's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853805/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079714/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079635/doll-donald-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Embroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079831/embroidered-sleeve-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079517/crock-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Clothing brand material, editable poster template design
Clothing brand material, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289453/clothing-brand-material-editable-poster-template-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065746/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531461/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Jacket (1935/1942) by Gladys Cook
Jacket (1935/1942) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061026/jacket-19351942-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
mockup, editable design
mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13938348/mockup-editable-designView license
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073945/coat-and-trousers-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067059/mans-suit-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license