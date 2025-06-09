Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor artartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasejarMaple Vase (c. 1938) by Peter ConninOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3231 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080687/pa-german-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080369/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseJar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080372/jar-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065287/crock-c-1936-samuel-sulkowitzFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088863/jar-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080807/pa-german-jar-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066671/jar-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license