Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna TallmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of Art "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076585/puppet-clown-tear-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseRed podiums product backdrop, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680511/red-podiums-product-backdrop-editable-remixView licenseMan's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseRed curtain wall mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927179/red-curtain-wall-mockup-editable-designView licenseMinstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075862/minstrel-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseRed curtain wall mockup, falling gold confetti, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042507/red-curtain-wall-mockup-falling-gold-confetti-editable-designView licensePioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseStage curtain mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855271/stage-curtain-mockup-editable-designView licenseKnitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075613/knitted-doll-with-flag-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseDance show, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072621/dance-show-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseMan's Beaded Taffeta Necktie (1935/1942) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069354/mans-beaded-taffeta-necktie-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397101/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRanch Chair (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076725/ranch-chair-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695637/singing-audition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMaurice Ravel Theatrical production; possibly Les Mamelles de Tirésias by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308901/maurice-ravel-theatrical-production-possibly-les-mamelles-tiresiasFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397099/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKnitted Doll "Duke" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075611/knitted-doll-duke-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseMonstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075921/monstrance-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license