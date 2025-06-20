rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mirror Frame (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Save
Edit Image
animalframebirdartwatercolourpublic domainmirrorpaintings
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079338/clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Love bird aesthetic background, dating remix, editable design
Love bird aesthetic background, dating remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8861990/love-bird-aesthetic-background-dating-remix-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070999/side-chair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Tall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081893/tall-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, colorful nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, colorful nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836283/off-white-textured-background-colorful-nature-border-editable-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079756/dressing-mirror-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079734/dressing-mirror-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834031/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView license
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, colorful nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, colorful nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836033/off-white-textured-background-colorful-nature-border-editable-designView license
Armchair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
Armchair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064140/armchair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife Instagram post template
Wildlife Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976979/wildlife-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079305/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Mirror (one of a pair) (1936) by Ferdinand Cartier
Mirror (one of a pair) (1936) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067185/mirror-one-pair-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
Brooch (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078755/brooch-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license