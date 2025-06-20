Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalframebirdartwatercolourpublic domainmirrorpaintingsMirror Frame (c. 1938) by Lawrence PhillipsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2954 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseClock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079338/clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseLove bird aesthetic background, dating remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8861990/love-bird-aesthetic-background-dating-remix-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070999/side-chair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081893/tall-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white textured background, colorful nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836283/off-white-textured-background-colorful-nature-border-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079756/dressing-mirror-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079734/dressing-mirror-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDouble Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834031/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView licenseSide Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white textured background, colorful nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836033/off-white-textured-background-colorful-nature-border-editable-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064140/armchair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976979/wildlife-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079305/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseMirror (one of a pair) (1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067185/mirror-one-pair-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078755/brooch-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license