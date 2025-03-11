Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral borderpaperpatterntapeartwatercolorwallpublic domainMirror, Framed with Wall Paper Panels, Bordered in Tin (c. 1938) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3150 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic gradient woman border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8490386/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView licenseTin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border background, brown aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715139/red-flower-border-background-brown-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border background, beige aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553547/red-flower-border-background-beige-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border background, beige aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556801/red-flower-border-background-beige-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border background, brown aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715143/red-flower-border-background-brown-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract beige background, collage art border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051705/abstract-beige-background-collage-art-border-editable-designView licenseSmall Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract beige background, collage art border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052114/abstract-beige-background-collage-art-border-editable-designView licenseTin Mirror Frame (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072138/tin-mirror-frame-c-1936-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract beige HD wallpaper, collage art border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052115/abstract-beige-wallpaper-collage-art-border-editable-designView licenseBulto - Santa Rita (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078796/bulto-santa-rita-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract off-white background, collage art border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051713/abstract-off-white-background-collage-art-border-editable-designView licenseSaint George & the Dragon, Carved Out of Section of Plank - Painted (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081332/image-dragon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseRetablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border HD wallpaper, brown aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715141/red-flower-border-wallpaper-brown-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseSanta Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081351/santa-rita-bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border HD wallpaper, beige aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556808/red-flower-border-wallpaper-beige-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHead of Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080205/head-guadalupe-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic background, paper collage borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163263/autumn-aesthetic-background-paper-collage-borderView licenseTin Mirror Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077655/tin-mirror-frame-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePaper note poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400610/paper-note-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic background, paper collage borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163372/autumn-aesthetic-background-paper-collage-borderView licenseRetablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084418/retablo-sacred-heart-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseFlyer, mockup, note paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427381/flyer-mockup-note-paperView licensePainted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic background, paper collage borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149078/autumn-aesthetic-background-paper-collage-borderView licenseBulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082831/bulto-santa-rita-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gradient woman border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8489320/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView licenseLarge Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239015/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licensePenetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture mood board mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123976/architecture-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView license"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license