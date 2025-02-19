rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mitt (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
Save
Edit Image
handpersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintings
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Paper mockup, editable design
Paper mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13940147/paper-mockup-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081964/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Public garden post template, editable social media design
Public garden post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653513/public-garden-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Mitts (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Mitts (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075905/mitts-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074831/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Economy Handkerchief and Mitts (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Economy Handkerchief and Mitts (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079798/economy-handkerchief-and-mitts-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Join us volunteers poster template
Join us volunteers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487665/join-volunteers-poster-templateView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Emile Cero
Firemark (c. 1937) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074830/firemark-c-1937-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Floating astronaut png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Floating astronaut png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540127/floating-astronaut-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Visiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
Visiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079714/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Marathon Instagram post template
Marathon Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837765/marathon-instagram-post-templateView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075248/hitching-post-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Summer party blog banner template
Summer party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571042/summer-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082116/underneath-cloth-c-1938-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079738/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license