Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemoney chestchurchartwatercolourfurnituremoneypublic domaintableMoney Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel FinemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 886 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3025 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture business editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488637/furniture-business-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable wooden furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825695/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-wooden-furnitureView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511548/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10647528/home-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064940/chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEarn money poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531332/earn-money-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511532/money-management-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511559/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620120/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePainted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseEditable interior mockup, living room designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200674/editable-interior-mockup-living-room-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture store presentation template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948012/furniture-store-presentation-template-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079167/chest-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseEarn money Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956685/earn-money-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseEarn money blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531333/earn-money-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079218/chest-on-chest-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseEarn money Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531331/earn-money-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseDebt consolidation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12002108/debt-consolidation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEarn money Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542714/earn-money-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15122673/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117949/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license