rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Money Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Save
Edit Image
money chestchurchartwatercolourfurnituremoneypublic domaintable
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Desk (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Furniture business editable logo, line art design
Furniture business editable logo, line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488637/furniture-business-editable-logo-line-art-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable wooden furniture
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable wooden furniture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825695/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-wooden-furnitureView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Money management poster template, editable text and design
Money management poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511548/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Home interior mockup, editable wall design
Home interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10647528/home-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064940/chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Earn money poster template, editable text and design
Earn money poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531332/earn-money-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Sugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Money management blog banner template, editable text
Money management blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511532/money-management-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511559/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620120/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Editable interior mockup, living room design
Editable interior mockup, living room design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200674/editable-interior-mockup-living-room-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Furniture store presentation template, editable design
Furniture store presentation template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948012/furniture-store-presentation-template-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
Chest (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079167/chest-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remix
3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Earn money Instagram post template, editable text
Earn money Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956685/earn-money-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Earn money blog banner template, editable text
Earn money blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531333/earn-money-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Chest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079218/chest-on-chest-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Earn money Instagram story template, editable text
Earn money Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531331/earn-money-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Debt consolidation Instagram post template, editable text
Debt consolidation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12002108/debt-consolidation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Earn money Instagram post template, editable text
Earn money Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542714/earn-money-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15122673/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117949/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license