Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsscrollsculptureMuse with a Scroll (c. 1938) by John MatulisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 543 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1854 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure (c. 1939) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083098/circus-wagon-figure-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseCircus wagon figure: medieval lady (1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089132/circus-wagon-figure-medieval-lady-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseCircus Wagon Figure: Muse (1935/1942) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059652/circus-wagon-figure-muse-19351942-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseCircus Wagon Figure: Medieval Lady (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089131/circus-wagon-figure-medieval-lady-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseLion (c. 1937) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075726/lion-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCircus Wagon Monkey (c. 1939) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083116/circus-wagon-monkey-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic pink graduation party, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828443/aesthetic-pink-graduation-party-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073844/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic graduation party background, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828411/aesthetic-graduation-party-background-editable-digital-painting-remixView licensePreserve Jar (c. 1936) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068069/preserve-jar-c-1936-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic graduation party background, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828182/aesthetic-graduation-party-background-editable-digital-painting-remixView licensePie Plate (c. 1938) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080997/pie-plate-c-1938-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic graduation party, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828323/aesthetic-graduation-party-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079279/cigar-store-figure-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseBulto (c. 1938) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078798/bulto-c-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18993665/good-morning-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080078/grotesque-jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWine Bottle (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082325/wine-bottle-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseSad songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552530/sad-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license