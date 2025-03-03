Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian manfacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainclothingNuestra Senora (1938) by Polly DuncanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 789 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2692 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanto, Bulto (Our Lady) (1938) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081362/santo-bulto-our-lady-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto (Bulto) (1938) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081361/santo-bulto-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081358/santo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto (Bulto) (c. 1939) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084494/santo-bulto-c-1939-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBall Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081354/santo-bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseSanta Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081351/santa-rita-bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseSeated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070729/seated-woman-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Santo in Bright Green Dress (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063945/wooden-santo-bright-green-dress-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079288/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Virgin of Montserrat being venerated by clerics, with a view of Montserrat. Etching.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982505/image-penguin-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079268/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080319/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseThe presentation of the Virgin (late 16th century) by Giuseppe Cesarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835824/the-presentation-the-virgin-late-16th-century-giuseppe-cesariFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080311/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license