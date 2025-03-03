rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nuestra Senora (1938) by Polly Duncan
Save
Edit Image
victorian manfacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainclothing
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Santo, Bulto (Our Lady) (1938) by Polly Duncan
Santo, Bulto (Our Lady) (1938) by Polly Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081362/santo-bulto-our-lady-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (Bulto) (1938) by Polly Duncan
Santo (Bulto) (1938) by Polly Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081361/santo-bulto-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
Santo (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081358/santo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (Bulto) (c. 1939) by Polly Duncan
Santo (Bulto) (c. 1939) by Polly Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084494/santo-bulto-c-1939-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Santo-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
Santo-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081354/santo-bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081351/santa-rita-bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Seated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Seated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070729/seated-woman-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Santo in Bright Green Dress (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Santo in Bright Green Dress (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063945/wooden-santo-bright-green-dress-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079288/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
The Virgin of Montserrat being venerated by clerics, with a view of Montserrat. Etching.
The Virgin of Montserrat being venerated by clerics, with a view of Montserrat. Etching.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982505/image-penguin-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079268/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080319/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
The presentation of the Virgin (late 16th century) by Giuseppe Cesari
The presentation of the Virgin (late 16th century) by Giuseppe Cesari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835824/the-presentation-the-virgin-late-16th-century-giuseppe-cesariFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080311/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license