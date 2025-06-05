rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nose Piece (For Weaning Calf) (c. 1938) by John Thorsen
Save
Edit Image
animalartobjectpaintingsphotopublic domainspiderwatercolour
Png butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
Png butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542526/png-butterfly-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080675/oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378723/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Iron Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Iron Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080328/iron-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378720/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Three Legged Candlestick (c. 1938) by William Schmidt
Three Legged Candlestick (c. 1938) by William Schmidt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081948/three-legged-candlestick-c-1938-william-schmidtFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378953/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Handle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartlett
Handle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066280/handle-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378884/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088491/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378758/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088179/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378744/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by John Thorsen
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by John Thorsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070031/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378757/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Full Rigged Pack-Saddle (c. 1942) by American 20th Century
Full Rigged Pack-Saddle (c. 1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088590/full-rigged-pack-saddle-c-1942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378952/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067209/mourning-ring-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party Instagram post template
Halloween party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717640/halloween-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Spur (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
Spur (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077367/spur-c-1937-goodacreFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761323/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plush Toy Dog (c. 1938) by John Winters
Plush Toy Dog (c. 1938) by John Winters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081065/plush-toy-dog-c-1938-john-wintersFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761218/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Simon Weiss
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Simon Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071422/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-simon-weissFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378883/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Toy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Toy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087006/toy-cow-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Reel (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Reel (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062583/reel-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Robin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsen
Robin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cave of the Golden Calf: City Street with Omnibus
Cave of the Golden Calf: City Street with Omnibus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101923/cave-the-golden-calf-city-street-with-omnibusFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Mary Fitzgerald
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079055/candlestick-c-1938-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378721/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Goat (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Goat (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080038/goat-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Spider web poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Spider web poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714418/png-animal-art-blackView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by John Sullivan
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079094/carousel-horse-c-1938-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license