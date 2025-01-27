Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingslampspiderOil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter HochstrasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3026 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPng butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542526/png-butterfly-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePewter Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080977/pewter-oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEmotional support animal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCat disease Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599904/cat-disease-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBarn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078570/barn-decoration-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079292/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080507/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseCandelabra (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079012/candelabra-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080509/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseStand for Incense Burner (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081750/stand-for-incense-burner-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378723/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseThree Legged Candlestick (c. 1938) by William Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081948/three-legged-candlestick-c-1938-william-schmidtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378720/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080508/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395558/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licenseScepter (Lumberjack Carving) (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081376/scepter-lumberjack-carving-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378953/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073886/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon partying watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612461/cartoon-partying-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073763/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080504/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474177/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075249/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseInterior decoration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226434/interior-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073751/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378884/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Turk (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065112/cigar-store-turk-c-1936-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378758/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Turk (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065105/cigar-store-turk-c-1936-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474290/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073769/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378744/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079305/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license