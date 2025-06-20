Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdcrossartwatercolourlogopublic domainpaintingsOxen Yoke (c. 1938) by Hans MangelsdorfOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 631 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2154 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCarved Casing (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079110/carved-casing-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080483/lamp-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1938) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081404/sewing-bird-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful summer png design element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062322/colorful-summer-png-design-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseVisiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082144/visiting-gown-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078755/brooch-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseFire Hose Reel (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079902/fire-hose-reel-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079854/fence-c-1938-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain licenseTropical club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684881/tropical-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSkid Shoe for Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081665/skid-shoe-for-horse-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080711/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079121/cast-iron-coin-bank-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080930/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078618/bird-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTippet and Muff (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081985/tippet-and-muff-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseMozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080920/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseMirror Frame (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080601/mirror-frame-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license