Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainpaintingsbutterphotoPa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 955 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3261 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licensePaper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157361/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159137/money-bag-gold-coins-png-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080712/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158551/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159157/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseButter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078811/butter-molds-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158526/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080694/pa-german-arm-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCreative ideas money plant, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162303/creative-ideas-money-plant-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseCreative ideas png money plant, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162579/creative-ideas-png-money-plant-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080707/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag png, finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121961/money-bag-png-finance-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080711/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank png, savings & finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808224/piggy-bank-png-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823091/piggy-bank-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license