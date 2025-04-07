rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Owl Pitcher (c. 1938) by Amos C Brinton
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsowlphoto
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Fish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brinton
Fish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079929/fish-mold-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
Sheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088679/sheraton-sideboard-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Settee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
Settee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148564/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Liquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brinton
Liquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148606/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Possum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Possum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081097/possum-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148553/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149129/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149055/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148828/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Decoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Decoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148697/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Into the wild poster template
Into the wild poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856787/into-the-wild-poster-templateView license
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Night owl background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Night owl background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704596/night-owl-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520398/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070281/pitcher-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog poster template, editable text and design
Study vlog poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686091/study-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080412/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable owl animal flying bird design element set
Editable owl animal flying bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15772790/editable-owl-animal-flying-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
Eagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079774/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license