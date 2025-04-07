Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsowlphotoOwl Pitcher (c. 1938) by Amos C BrintonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3341 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseFish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079929/fish-mold-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088679/sheraton-sideboard-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseSettee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148564/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseLiquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148606/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseGlass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePossum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081097/possum-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148553/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseWash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149129/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149055/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148828/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseDecoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148697/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCarved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseInto the wild poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856787/into-the-wild-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseNight owl background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704596/night-owl-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520398/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070281/pitcher-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686091/study-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080412/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable owl animal flying bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15772790/editable-owl-animal-flying-bird-design-element-setView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079774/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license