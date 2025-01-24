rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsarmchairphoto
Black chair, editable living room furniture design
Black chair, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355984/black-chair-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Green chair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
Green chair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355992/green-chair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable green dining room interior design
Picture frame mockup, editable green dining room interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037897/picture-frame-mockup-editable-green-dining-room-interior-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Modern living poster template, editable text and design
Modern living poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582318/modern-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Brown armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
Brown armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9356654/brown-armchair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843696/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Patterned green wall mockup, editable contemporary interior design
Patterned green wall mockup, editable contemporary interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045184/patterned-green-wall-mockup-editable-contemporary-interior-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076164/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Pastel living room, editable remix home interior design
Pastel living room, editable remix home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080642/pastel-living-room-editable-remix-home-interior-designView license
Stamps for Embroidery (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Stamps for Embroidery (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077382/stamps-for-embroidery-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Basic home repair Facebook story template
Basic home repair Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14627600/basic-home-repair-facebook-story-templateView license
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085348/arm-chair-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Pastel living room remix, editable home interior design
Pastel living room remix, editable home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135853/pastel-living-room-remix-editable-home-interior-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067414/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Modern living blog banner template, editable text
Modern living blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582329/modern-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080820/pa-german-plate-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Basic home repair poster template
Basic home repair poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14627494/basic-home-repair-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080777/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Modern living Instagram story template, editable text
Modern living Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582344/modern-living-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R Towers
Rocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081284/rocking-chair-c-1938-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Hand-crafted furniture Instagram story template, editable text
Hand-crafted furniture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915055/hand-crafted-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067413/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Basic home repair Facebook post template
Basic home repair Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824447/basic-home-repair-facebook-post-templateView license
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license